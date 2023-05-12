Nigel Farage’s GB News show delved into the murky pits of absurdity last night as grown-ups discussed the deeply damaging effects of Brexit on a real TV channel.

The former UKIPer and Brexit Party leader engaged in a bizarre strip tease live on air as millions of Brits grapple with the dire consequences of leaving the European Union.

The UK is on track to be the worst-performing G7 economy this year – despite an upgrade from the International Monetary Fund.

Output is expected to contract by 0.3 per cent this year before rebounding to grow by 1 per cent next year, economists working for the body said.

It puts the UK firmly at the bottom in the G7 group of advanced economies this year, including sanctions-hit Russia.

But as Alastair Campbell was busy pointing out the realities of the split on the BBC, one of Brexit’s leading proponents, Nigel Farage, was making a mockery of himself on his own channel.

Watch the cringeworthy footage below:

