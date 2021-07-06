











Piers Morgan has come in for criticism after he attacked Emma Raducanu, the only British woman playing in the fourth round of Wimbledon, after she had to retire from her latest match because of breathing difficulties.

Morgan defended BBC commentator John McEnroe, who suggested that for Raducanu, 18, playing in the last 16 of Wimbledon could have been “a little too much”.

“McEnroe told the truth,” Morgan said.

Misspelling Raducanu’s last name, the former ITV presenter said it was a “shame” she quit and batted off suggestions that she had been brave.

“Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame,” he said.

“If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe and seek his advice on how to toughen up and become a champion like he was.”

McEnroe, who won Wimbledon three times, said “it appears it just got a little bit too much, as is understandable”, adding he hopes “she’ll learn from this experience”.

Raducanu’s latest win was over Sorana Cirstea, the world No 45 from Romania. But her Wimbledon journey this year was cut short after she experienced health problems during her match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

She recently took her A-Levels after attending one of the UK’s hardest grammar schools, and told PA news agency that her Romanian father and Chinese mother played a big part in her ambitious nature.

“Bunny boiler”

Morgan has previously been branded a “bunny boiler” after a video went viral in which he spoke openly about meeting Meghan Markle for a drink but then being ‘ghosted’ by her after meeting Prince Harry.

The video gained traction after he stormed out of ITV’s Good Morning Britain where he was presenting because weather presenter Alex Beresford suggested Morgan has been “trashing” Markle over the years because she ‘cut him off’.

This has not been forgotten by internet users in the light of Morgan’s latest attack on young women, which, over the last few years, included teenager climate activist Greta Thunberg and her looks.

Reactions to Morgan’s attack on Raducanu

Scottish tennis player Andy Murray, who has been ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals, said: “Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers.”

And sports broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker added: “Happens to the best of us, even those that aren’t suffering from a possible injury or illness.”

One Twitter user said: “For someone who walked off stage in a tantrum on NATIONAL TV, and spat the dummy because the girl snubbed him… You tone deaf to YOUR shortcomings? Take a seat.”

“Coming from an overweight attention seeker whose only achievements are creating division and hate using controversy and lies, who handles criticism by attacking others and can’t resist trampling on young females from a different ethnic background,” another person added.

Another user chipped in: “A whole grown ass man picking on a 18 year old, you need to have some shame sometimes.”

