Piers Morgan has been branded a “Bunny Boiler” in a viral video documenting how the former Good Morning Britain host turned vengeful after being spurned by his ‘lover’.
Jolyon Rubinstein, the creator of BAFTA award winning TV programme The Revolution Will Be Televised, broadcast the infamous demise of relations between Morgan and Meghan Markle after tensions spilled over this week.
The Duchess of Sussex met with the former newspaper editor on a trip to the UK when they had drinks before she left to meet Prince Harry.
Following the brief rendezvous Morgan says he was ghosted by Meghan, resulting in his attitude towards her turning sour.
On Tuesday he quit GMB after saying “I don’t believe a word she says” in response to an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.
💔PIERS MORGAN – BUNNY BOILER🐰 pic.twitter.com/eYuPzqHDQk— Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) March 11, 2021
Related: ‘Dangerous project with deadly consequences’ as US state bans transgender athletes from women’s teams
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .