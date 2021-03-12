Piers Morgan has been branded a “Bunny Boiler” in a viral video documenting how the former Good Morning Britain host turned vengeful after being spurned by his ‘lover’.

Jolyon Rubinstein, the creator of BAFTA award winning TV programme The Revolution Will Be Televised, broadcast the infamous demise of relations between Morgan and Meghan Markle after tensions spilled over this week.

The Duchess of Sussex met with the former newspaper editor on a trip to the UK when they had drinks before she left to meet Prince Harry.

Following the brief rendezvous Morgan says he was ghosted by Meghan, resulting in his attitude towards her turning sour.

On Tuesday he quit GMB after saying “I don’t believe a word she says” in response to an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

