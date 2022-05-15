Piers Morgan says last night’s Eurovision was a “rigged farce” after Ukraine rap group Kalush Orchestra won the contest.

The outspoken broadcaster said the war-torn nation’s entry succeeded on the back of a “sympathy vote” due to Russia’s military assault.

He said the result of the singing contest “shouldn’t be determined by which countries are suffering most at the time”.

When a Twitter user then challenged him on his criticism, suggesting Morgan would rather we “just feed all the songs into a computer and it should calculate which one is “best”, Piers replied:

“No, I don’t. But nobody who voted for Ukraine thought it was the best song because it obviously wasn’t anywhere near the best. Even Ukrainians don’t think it was the best song.”

Ukraine joined the Eurovision contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries – having triumphed in 2004 and 2016.

