A picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s desk printed in today’s Sunday Telegraph appears to show the Brexit opportunities minister doesn’t use a computer at work.
The neat desk includes little more than an ancient carriage clock, ‘in’ and ‘out’ trays, some writing paper and a box of Creme Eggs.
It was described as “office life as it should be” by Christopher Hope, but several people have questioned the setup.
James Felton pointed out that Rees-Mogg is seven years younger than Tom Cruise, and began working when computers were widespread and necessary for work.
Others questioned whether he employed someone to access emails for him after the MP took four aides to an LBC interview.
We’ve picked out the best of the reaction below:
