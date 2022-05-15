A picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s desk printed in today’s Sunday Telegraph appears to show the Brexit opportunities minister doesn’t use a computer at work.

The neat desk includes little more than an ancient carriage clock, ‘in’ and ‘out’ trays, some writing paper and a box of Creme Eggs.

It was described as “office life as it should be” by Christopher Hope, but several people have questioned the setup.

James Felton pointed out that Rees-Mogg is seven years younger than Tom Cruise, and began working when computers were widespread and necessary for work.

Others questioned whether he employed someone to access emails for him after the MP took four aides to an LBC interview.

We’ve picked out the best of the reaction below:

Jacob Rees Mogg is 7 years younger than Tom Cruise, and began work when computers were widespread and necessary for work. This is like praising some dickhead for still believing in the miasma theory of disease. https://t.co/X1Q9OXKk2X — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 15, 2022

So he can’t access his emails himself? He employs someone to operate the computer for him? — Matt Severn (@Matt_Severn) May 14, 2022

No wonder he doesn't understand how people can work from home effectively tbh. — Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins99) May 14, 2022

This is the office if someone *pretending* to work in an office, and whose idea of an office is gleaned from old episodes of Reggie Perrin.



JRM was handed a gilded life of wealth by his father, and has used his position of privilege to sneer at & denigrate people with real jobs. — Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) May 14, 2022

As Minister for Brexit Opportunities he doesn’t even need the in tray — JPC (@jpxan71) May 14, 2022

Not having a computer isn't the boast they think it is. It just means other people are doing his job, whatever that may be. — Andrew Priceman💙 (@assppiicc) May 14, 2022

