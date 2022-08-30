The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.

Meghan, 41, spoke about her estranged father Thomas Markle and reflected on the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales during an interview with The Cut magazine at her California home.

In the interview, running to more than 6,000 words, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals.

Harry’s relationship with his father is said to have been tense since the couple left the UK.

He said during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that Charles had stopped taking his calls.

Meghan told The Cut: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’.

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

It comes as South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.

Morgan

As expected Piers Morgan, Dan Wootton were quick to slam Meghan.

The tweet below is one of many from certain sections of the MSM about the Duchess.

The sheer arrogance of Meghan Markle is breathtaking. One of the most destructive characters in modern Royal history.



Duchess of Sussex says she has made an ‘active effort’ to forgive her in-laws … but adds that she is now ‘free to say anything’



https://t.co/B1wqPWKG4F — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) August 29, 2022

Here is Dan’s take:

'Good lord, there's really no hope for Meghan Markle or Prince Harry if he stays down this rabbit hole.'



Dan Wootton reacts to Meghan Markle featuring on the front page of a US magazine, saying she is a 'Hollywood diva completely out of touch with the world around her.' pic.twitter.com/QyLo2YDTOa — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 30, 2022

Morgan

You would get precisely no prizes for guessing that Piers Morgan piped up and slammed Meghan.

Here he goes:

1.

How much more fork-tongued mud-slinging crap are the Royals going to take from Princess Pinocchio before the Queen strips her and her halfwit doormat husband of the titles they are exploiting so cynically to the highest bidders?

It’s such an outrageous abuse of royal status. pic.twitter.com/4NdYKrY8o0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 30, 2022

2.

This might be the most withering, excoriating takedown of Princess Pinocchio to date, by the @nypost’s brilliantly acerbic Maureen Callahan.

America’s as sick of Markle’s bullsh*t as we are. https://t.co/FJmn0zYu9R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 30, 2022

3.

Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandising, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh. The Mandela anecdote alone had me gagging. How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful. https://t.co/rsoGkGVjHh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 29, 2022

4.

Good to see a top ITV news journalist calling out Markle’s lies… just hope he still has his job by tomorrow. 👇 https://t.co/q0RQVBWyTm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 30, 2022

Reactions

There will always be people who love to slam Meghan, but these people are more concerned about the media’s obsession with trying to destroy her reputation.

1.

Excellent update on cost of living crisis, Tory leadership contest, Brexit opportunities and the war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/O5eWjunyru — Matthias Eberl 🇺🇦🕊️ (@eberlmat) August 29, 2022

2.

Some people appear to have a rabid obsession with Meghan Markle.



Piers Morgan being the prime example, but he’s far from the only one. There’s a whole group of commentators that she clearly gets under the skin of – and the ferocity of their hate is quite something to watch. https://t.co/SbcUXEHJhw — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 30, 2022

3.

Number of listeners for Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘Archetypes’: Estimated 10 million.



Average number of viewers for Piers Morgan’s TV show: 62,000. pic.twitter.com/Sn9yJVGrWP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 25, 2022

4.

This is why Piers Morgan stays bitter and mad. Meghan Markle is queen 🥰💕 https://t.co/5XxAVvNQ8N — ✨ Archetypes ✨ Min ✨ Meghan Markle Day (@yoon_strawberry) August 25, 2022

5.

This man will simply NEVER get over Meghan… 😂pic.twitter.com/TO2Va6PaxM — Meg Monroe Madam Duchess 👑 (@DuchessOnDuty) August 23, 2022

6.

Piers Morgan's latest attack on Meghan Markle is unhinged & other usual media suspects trying to discredit #Archetypes demonstrate their unjustified hate for her.



It's not criticism (objective or otherwise). It's racially motivated bigoted hate gaslit as 'difference of opinion'. — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 24, 2022

7.

The most important thing here to remember is this, America and the world don’t care what is being said about her in the UK. That’s why she’s been so successful since she left. She won…https://t.co/7s7ok2HLuX — Bobbie (@Jorgie774312) August 24, 2022

8.

I think Piers Morgan should concentrate on his own show….that nobody watches! — Penelope Pitstop (@Namaste_40) August 24, 2022

9.

Man who has 10,000 viewers on his desperately poor tv show belittles Meghan who ranked 7th in the UK. pic.twitter.com/BdPGvgShGM — Eduction_Channel (@EductionChannel) August 23, 2022

Related: Meghan’s fresh swipe at the royal family in new article