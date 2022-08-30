Who is better Alan Shearer or Harry Kane?

The argument rolls on as Harry Kane moved joint third in the Premier League’s all-time highest goalscorers list with a brace for Tottenham at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The pair had a good laugh about it to be fair.

Tim Sherwood joked that Shearer jumped out of his seat to celebrate when Kane missed his penalty.

Has anyone noticed this though?

Anyone noticed how Alan Shearer used to praise Harry Kane all the time but now he has a genuine chance of taking his record, Shearer never praises him😭 — ⚪️ (@___THFC) August 26, 2022

There is no doubt that Kane is a phenomenal centre-forward, Back in February he talked about beating Shearer’s record, saying: ““I think it’s there to be done. Obviously it’s still 90-odd goals to get there, but it’s definitely an aim to try and reach it.

“Obviously I feel like I’ve still got many more years of my career to go and it will be incredible. Shearer was an incredible striker, incredible No 9.

“So even to be close now is great, but for sure it’s definitely something that I want to try and achieve.”

Here are the top scorers in premier league history.

It is worth noting shearer bagged a few in the old first division.

Yes, that’s right football did exist before the premier league.

Who is better?

So who is better, ok maybe he is a bit biased as he played for the Toon, but ex striker Gavin Peacock explained why he thought Big Al is still the main man.

Gavin Peacock wrote: “Who’s the better centre forward? Harry Kane or Alan Shearer. It’s Shearer every time. Goal machine. Target man. Goal maker. Inspirational leader. Had less protection than forwards today. The ultimate No.9 in that sense. Kane great. Shearer better.”

Shearer is the only player to score 100 Premier League goals for two separate clubs, Shearer also won the Golden Boot three years in succession from 1994-95, when he helped fire Rovers to the title, to his debut Magpies season in 1996-97. He had three 30-goal seasons, the only man to break that barrier more than once, and passed 20 on four more occasions.

Support

People liked what Peacock had to say:

Imagine how many goals Shearer would get in todays game! Kane is a top top player but if I'm picking any English number 9 in my lifetime it's Alan Shearer. Could do absolutely everything! Peak shearer is Englands greatest ever centre forward.

Shearer way better than Kane ! Waaaaay better

As said Shearer had 3 serious injuries ACL, broken ankle/ligament damage and tendonitis that kept him out for almost 18 months. The amount he scored he would have scored at least 20/25 in that time.

All day long

Shearer … Everyday of the week, twice on Sundays, three times on a bank holiday Monday

Ouch!

Alan Shearer Has Won The PL



Harry Kane Has Won The Audi Cup pic.twitter.com/c2s5GjtDOS — 𝙹𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚎𝚗 (@Deus_Per_Omnia) August 29, 2022

