The fallout from the Owen Paterson row has continued with Boris Johnson left counting the cost of a humiliating Government U-turn.

The Prime Minister now faces the prospect of a by-election in North Shropshire which will be dominated by allegations of sleaze following Mr Paterson’s resignation.

Paterson decided to leave his role due to the ‘cruel’ political world.

In his statement, he wrote: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics. I intend to devote myself to public service in whatever ways I can…”

Before we get to the reactions to his comments let’s just cover a bit more of the chaos surrounding the story.

In case you’ve missed all the twists and turns that led up to a government u-turn and to Owen Paterson’s resignation as an MP, here’s 6 minutes on a busy 24 hours. Produced by Harriet Ridley and Jack Kilbride. https://t.co/RjbD8irHGN pic.twitter.com/m4ToqxvaOi — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 4, 2021

Labour has now demanded an investigation into comments by the Business Secretary relating to the future of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, whose probe into Mr Paterson triggered the chaos seen this week in Westminster.

The issue will not go away, with MPs set to hold an emergency debate on Monday on the consequences of this week’s events in the Commons.

Former Cabinet minister Mr Paterson quit as an MP rather than face the prospect of being suspended from Parliament for 30 sitting days for an alleged breach of lobbying rules.

The senior Tory announced his resignation after the Prime Minister was forced to abandon a plan to prevent Mr Paterson’s immediate suspension by launching a review of the entire disciplinary system.

The controversial plan was backed by almost 250 Tory MPs on Wednesday, although there was a sizable rebellion and by Thursday morning the Government was forced into a U-turn, blaming a lack of cross-party support.

The farcical series of events have led to some Tories pointing the finger of blame at Chief Whip Mark Spencer, although Downing Street insisted Mr Johnson had confidence in him and the “excellent job” he was doing.

Former chief whip Mark Harper who was one of 13 Tories to rebel to vote against the plans on Wednesday, said the affair was “one of the most unedifying episodes” he has seen during his 16 years in Parliament and appeared to blame Mr Johnson.

“My colleagues should not have been instructed, from the very top, to vote for this,” he said.

Mr Paterson had a comfortable majority of almost 23,000 in North Shropshire and the circumstances of the by-election have led to claims the opposition parties could unite behind a single anti-sleaze candidate, although Labour sources insisted no “official” talks had taken place.

Before the Government’s U-turn and Mr Paterson’s subsequent resignation, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested the result of the vote calling for reform of the Commons standards regime had put Kathryn Stone’s position as Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in doubt.

“I think it’s difficult to see what the future of the commissioner is, given the fact that we’re reviewing the process, and we’re overturning and trying to reform this whole process, but it’s up to the commissioner to decide her position,” he told Sky News.

Disgusting

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has demanded an investigation into whether those comments breached the Ministerial Code which calls for “consideration and respect” and for “proper and appropriate” working relationships with parliamentary staff.

In a letter to the independent adviser on ministers’ interests Lord Geidt, Ms Rayner said: “For the Business Secretary to use this entirely corrupt process to bully the independent Parliamentary Commissioner is disgusting.”

Mr Paterson faced a vote on his suspension after he was found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

He had always maintained his innocence but said he was resigning because “I am unable to clear my name under the current system” and due to a desire to spare his family any more suffering – Mr Paterson’s wife took her own life in 2020.

Mr Johnson said he was “very sad” that Mr Paterson was standing down after a “distinguished career”.

Reactions

His resignation, and choice of words, was not met with universal acceptance on social media, by any stretch.

1.

Anti-sleaze candidate prices for the Shropshire North by-election:



Neil Hamilton – 1/3

Christine Hamilton – 4/5

Prince Andrew – evs

Arron Banks – 2/1

Jeffrey Archer – 3/1

David Mellor – 10/1

Donald Trump – 12/1

Lance Armstrong – 66/1

Dominic Cummings 100/1 — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 4, 2021

2.

Coming soon to all "good" bookshops pic.twitter.com/cvXCydbsGS — Mockeree (@mockeree) November 4, 2021

3.

Did Owen Paterson really just quit by saying: “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics." Excuse me. But YOU are this cruel world of politics. YOU took the bribe. YOU engaged in corruption. YOU did wrong. This is on you. Own it. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 4, 2021

4.

If Owen Paterson thinks politics is a cruel world he should try raising a family on Universal Credit. — Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) November 4, 2021

5.

the Owen Paterson shambles has created the impression of a serially inept and corrupt Government and that impression is absolutely bang on — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 4, 2021

6.

#OwenPaterson has resigned as an MP after being an Environment Minister who didn't believe in climate change, spending millions on failing to shoot badgers, offering to get your granny to pick veg for below min wage, and selling our democracy.



He'll be sadly missed. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) November 4, 2021

7.

'The cruel world of politics'



Give over Jimmy Three Jobs https://t.co/ADax2LWW8d — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 4, 2021

8.

Owen Paterson’s resignation raises many issues, not least – who will ask vital questions about the sausage industry?. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 4, 2021

9.

On the bright side, now that Owen Paterson has resigned as an MP, he can go and work in the fields to pick fruit, as he suggested for other pensioners. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 4, 2021

10.

"I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics,” says Owen Paterson, as he resigns for having been exposed as a private servant – to himself and various companies that paid him for his connections inside the cruel world of politics. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 4, 2021

11.

The cruel world of actions resulting in consequences. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) November 4, 2021

12.

It's right that Owen Paterson has gone because of the egregious way he broke the rules & lobbied Ministers whilst getting paid £££



But what really matters is that Johnson was never out to save Paterson's skin but to attack the Standards Commissioner to protect his own — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 4, 2021

13.

if anyone has a spare £100,000 i would like to experience the cruel world of politics please — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 4, 2021

14.

Owen Paterson is right



Politics is a cruel world



…when you vote:



– Against same sex marriage



– Against equal gay rights



– Against raising welfare benefits in line with inflation



– Against measures to prevent climate change



– For raising the tuition fee cap



What a guy — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 4, 2021

15.

So. Farewell then Owen “Only a madman would actually leave the single market” Paterson. What a legacy you leave. https://t.co/yh4llRpPW7 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 4, 2021

16.

This shouldn't need saying, but Paterson's self-pitying resignation statement about the "cruel world" of politics is disingenuous horseshit. He took money from companies and then used his political position to act on their behalf. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 4, 2021

17.

Privileged life of Owen Paterson



For 5 years he earned more than his MPs salary



Doing favours lobbying for companies in Parliament



For this 'cruel world' experience he was paid £500,000



Paterson should be in jail for bribery and corruption — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) November 4, 2021

18.

It’s all falling apart for Boris Johnson in his own constituency.



We went to Uxbridge to assess the fallout from the Owen Paterson corruption scandal pic.twitter.com/mH7lAjYnMN — Byline TV (@BylineTV) November 4, 2021

