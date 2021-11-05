Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 5 November 2021

Some rain in far north, locally heavy, and over upslopes in northwest England and perhaps north Wales. Bright with some sunshine in eastern and southern parts. Less cold than Thursday.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Windy in the north over the weekend with a spell of rain on Saturday, heaviest and most prolonged in the northwest. Drier and brighter for most on Sunday and Monday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Largely dry and bright, with some sunny spells, after a cold and frosty start in places. Turning cloudier from the northwest during the afternoon. Less cold than on previous days. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Largely dry, bright, and breezy on Saturday. Wet and windy weather sweeping southeastwards overnight and probably clearing early on Sunday. Drier and brighter on Monday, after a cold start.

