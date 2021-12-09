A whopping 250,000 people have signed up to attend a Christmas rave at Downing Street, according to an event page on Facebook.

The mass gathering, which is set for 6pm on Christmas Eve, comes on the back of growing anger about alleged parties that took place in Number 10 last year when Covid restrictions were in place.

Writing on the page, organiser D J Jon Mancini says “Boris Johnson and chums” will feature, with “no social distancing required.”

He urges guests to “bring your own nibbles and drink”, in a nod to the cheese and wine excuse peddled by Allegra Stratton at a mock press conference.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the Met Police will not open an investigation into allegations Downing Street staff broke coronavirus rules with a Christmas party last year.

Scotland Yard said officers will not “commence an investigation at this time” in line with its “policy not to investigate retrospective breaches” of coronavirus rules despite reviewing the allegations and leaked footage showing senior No 10 staff joking about a party.

But the Metropolitan Police was open to considering any further evidence unearthed in an internal investigation the Prime Minister was forced to task Cabinet Secretary Simon Case with undertaking as he claimed to be “furious” about the video.

Amid mounting public anger Allegra Stratton, who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned as a Government adviser after video emerged of her and other aides “seeming to make light of lockdown measures” just days after the gathering in No 10.

A Met statement acknowledged it had received “a significant amount of correspondence” relating to the alleged breaches in the run up to Christmas last year but said they do not “provide evidence of a breach” of Covid rules.

“Based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches of such regulations, the Met will not commence an investigation at this time,” it added.

“The Met has had discussions with the Cabinet Office in relation to the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary. If any evidence is found as a result of that investigation, it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”

