Nick Ferrari launched a blistering assault on the government’s response to the conflict in Ukraine this morning.

The LBC presenter hit out at home secretary Priti Patel for her chaotic handling of the refugee crisis and took aim at foreign secretary Liz Truss for telling Brits to go fight in the war before backtracking on the comments just days later.

Patel is reportedly considering reducing bureaucratic security checks for Ukrainian refugees amid criticism over the handling of the crisis.

Despite more than 2.1 million people having fled Ukraine according to UN estimates, the latest figures from Downing Street say Britain has granted just 957 visas.

Truss has withdrawn her support for British nationals to go join the fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine after being contradicted by colleagues.

She insisted that she had been just “expressing support for the Ukrainian cause” when she earlier said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to go to join the war.

Now Ms Truss said there are “better ways” to contribute to the efforts, such as making donations, as she stressed the travel advice for individuals not to go to Ukraine.

Watch Ferrari’s blistering take-down of the government’s handling below:

Well, I don’t often agree with him, but wow. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gpNV6HgFm7 — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 10, 2022

