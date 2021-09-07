Nigel Farage GB News show has lost over half its viewers in just two weeks, according to the latest figures.

The former UKIP leader was parachuted in to save the fortunes of the struggling news channel, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in for his self-titled show to begin with.

But last week, the highest number of viewers tuning in to watch was around 43,900, for the Monday evening edition.

He was knocked off the top spot by The Political Correction show on Sunday night, which saw the highest audience of the week, at 63,700.

The disappointing numbers come amid speculation over whether chairman of GB News Andrew Neil will return for his nightly show.

Neil announced he would be taking a break from the broadcasting network just two weeks into the show’s launch back in June.

He told viewers at the time he would be back at the helm ‘before the summer is out.’

But it is not clear when this will be with no update having yet been provided by Neil himself, but co-star Alistair Stewart has said he was confident of his co-star’s return.

He told The Times: “I firmly believe, and I have no reason to doubt, that Andrew will be back with us in September.”

A source previously told Metro.co.uk, Neil is still on course to return to GB News in September but is not expected to be hosting his show nightly as promoted when the station initially launched back in June.

Related: Full list of companies facing post-Brexit supply chain issues