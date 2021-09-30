Have you struggled to get petrol and voted to leave the EU, did you feel any pang of guilt that the two could be related?

Well the chief Brexiteer himself, Nigel Farage, couldn’t get any petrol this morning and took to Twitter to have a moan, he also appears to have been crashed into by a van.

He wrote: “The government tell us that the fuel crisis is easing… I went to 7 petrol stations this morning and there was no fuel at any of them. Was then hit by a van whilst stationary at a roundabout. Great start to the day!”

It comes as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has suggested offenders who have been given community sentences could be used to address the country’s lack of HGV drivers amid continuing concerns about fuel shortages.

Panic buying sparked by concerns a lack of lorry drivers would prevent supplies reaching fuel pumps has brought long queues and pockets of aggression at petrol station forecourts over the last few days.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has announced soldiers could be drafted in to drive tankers in the next couple of days to help alleviate the problem.

Reactions

Well the news Farage couldn’t get any fuel and crashed his car was met with a barrage of comments on-line.

I must’ve passed around 40 petrol stations in 3 EU countries a couple of days ago. Went shopping, too.



Guess what I saw… https://t.co/Hi0rpL2aek — John Dale 💙🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@RiffmanDale) September 30, 2021

If you had enough fuel to go to 7 petrol stations did you really need fuel in the first place? — Bennett Arron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@BennettArron) September 30, 2021

Unless you're tweeting this from underneath it, I'm not interested mate. — Re : Read (@ReRead2021) September 30, 2021

Brexit, the gift of laughter that keeps on giving…!!



How’s the van, hope it’s ok 👍🏻 — Po’ fae Gurro 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@bindvdn) September 30, 2021

Hope the van is ok…………ya 🤡 pic.twitter.com/gltFtDptKH — Colin Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@ColinTaylor73) September 30, 2021

Don’t worry. Additional drivers are crossing the channel as we speak. pic.twitter.com/BqsWIXLNlD — Matt Gallagher (@TammRehgallag) September 30, 2021

Welcome to brexit Nigel. You happy now ? — twizzle (@FC19773) September 30, 2021

Hope the van driver is ok. — Gordon Craig (@gordoncraig11) September 30, 2021

Is there a goFundMe for the van 🚐? — MrR3b00t | hacking human minds! (@UK_Daniel_Card) September 30, 2021

Nigel. Can you provide the contact details of the van driver. I think we’d all like to pay for the damage to his van.



Maybe buy him a cake. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Fórcola🇮🇹 (@Frcola1) September 30, 2021

I think he was trying to leave but couldn't find any petrol. — Abdul qadir (@qadir_qadir7) September 30, 2021

Was this not the Brexit you voted for? Oddly, it was the one I voted against. Still, you won, get over it. — Paul Fernandez #FBPR #FBPE 💙 (@exilefromgroggs) September 30, 2021

