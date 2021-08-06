Nigel Farage cut an increasingly frustrated figure on his GB News segment this week.

The former UKIPer, aware that his ‘taxi for migrants’ comments had fuelled a surge in donations to the RNLI, tried to make out that the joke is on Remainers and the hard left for promoting the crowdfunder.

He said: “All the hard left are the ones saying ‘we must crowdfund, we must help, we must buy a new lifeboat and name it after Farage’ and all the rest of it.

“Well, even if £200,000 has been raised since this so-called row began, it doesn’t really help very much because the daily running cost is £440,000.”

Simon Harris, the man behind the fundraising campaign, took to Twitter to thank Farage for “giving it a shout out” on GB News after his comments led to another surge in donations.

At the time of writing a further £69,274 had been raised to buy a new RNLI hovercraft called The Flying Farage.

If successful there might be a second vessel called ‘The Galloping Grimes’ or ‘The Hovering Hopkins’.

