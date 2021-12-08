Today’s national newspapers were dominated by leaked footage of Allegra Stratton joking about an alleged Downing Street Christmas party last year.

A video of the prime minister’s then press secretary and adviser Ed Oldfield joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020 was published by ITV last night, seemingly leaving Downing Street Christmas claims that there was no party in tatters.

The Daily Mail calls the situation a “sick joke”, while those responsible are branded “No 10 party clowns” by Metro, which says staff called their celebration a “meeting” to avoid getting caught.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is quoted on the front of The Guardian calling for Boris Johnson to “come clean and apologise” over the claimed revelry.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 8 December 2021: PM accused of lying after No 10 team filmed joking about party pic.twitter.com/tiPnN8tfSO — The Guardian (@guardian) December 7, 2021

The i also covers the story, while saying “It’s beginning to look a lot like last Christmas” as it compares the predicted 80,000 daily Omicron cases with the previous outbreak of the Delta variant.

2021: It's beginning to look a lot like last Christmas #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9VkdXku37i — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 7, 2021

While the Daily Express and The Times also carried pictures.

Tomorrow's front page: We need a shot in the arm now!#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ElOoevcuXj — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 7, 2021

TIMES: Cabinet rift over plan for vaccine passports #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MFzp2wbj5K — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 7, 2021

There were, however, two notable exceptions.

The Sun ran a story on wind power on its front page, while The Daily Telegraph focussed on new work from home orders.

Reckon I may have cracked the guest list pic.twitter.com/zznWGKAAFO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 8, 2021

