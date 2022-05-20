The Culture Secretary has admitted she shares her Netflix password with four other households across the country.
Nadine Dorries, 64, said four other people, including her mother, have access to her account with the streaming service, in breach of its terms and conditions which say users must live together.
Appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, she described the current system for subscribers as “incredibly generous”.
She added: “My mum has access to my account, the kids do. I have Netflix but there are four other people who can use my Netflix account in different parts of the country.”
Laughing, she added: “Am I not supposed to do that?”
DCMS permanent secretary Sarah Healey added: “So many people watch it in my house I had to pay for the more expensive one.”
Last month, Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading.
