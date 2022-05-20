The Culture Secretary has admitted she shares her Netflix password with four other households across the country.

Nadine Dorries, 64, said four other people, including her mother, have access to her account with the streaming service, in breach of its terms and conditions which say users must live together.

Appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, she described the current system for subscribers as “incredibly generous”.

She added: “My mum has access to my account, the kids do. I have Netflix but there are four other people who can use my Netflix account in different parts of the country.”

Laughing, she added: “Am I not supposed to do that?”

DCMS permanent secretary Sarah Healey added: “So many people watch it in my house I had to pay for the more expensive one.”

Last month, Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading.

Reactions

Well even for Nadine this was a complete embarrassment and people had their say:

Every detail is amazinghttps://t.co/7jStsRtkU0 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 19, 2022

Nadine Dorries has admitted sharing her Netflix password with other people, and she’s worried about Channel 4 competing with them. The fuck is she on? — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) May 19, 2022

Not knowing that Ch4 isn't funded from public money. Not knowing that Ch5 has always been privately owned. Not realising that sharing her Netflix account outside her own household is against their Ts&Cs. Nadine Dorries isn't even vaguely across the basics of her brief — Ben Cadwallader (@caddymation) May 19, 2022

If you look closely at her left ear, you can see the other side of the room through her right ear. https://t.co/4qDlQDWKI2 — getnorthern – “a discrace to Britain” – “shitbag” (@getnorthern) May 19, 2022

Reckon she will one day simply climb into the bath with the toaster to warm the water up https://t.co/wOASvGmpyT — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 19, 2022

If Nadine Dorries thinks it’s ok to share her Netflix password with others, I wonder what other cost of living savings we can expect from a Government Minister tomorrow? How to splice your electric cable or divert gas from the main? I quiver with anticipation 😳 — Jorrylad (@jorrylad) May 19, 2022

It was one of the examples of theft I used to use in schools when talking to children about crime. @NadineDorries fesses up. https://t.co/g1vwPIXARW — Frances Crook (@francescrook) May 19, 2022

They've put an idiot in charge of the family silver. And she's cleaning it in the microwave on its highest setting.https://t.co/GLReNBGRAx — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 20, 2022

Members of this Government have a very relaxed attitude to general law breaking. https://t.co/Mv2gHiBbYE — RS Archer (@archer_rs) May 19, 2022

Ooo Ooo Ooo, can I have a go on her Netflix account. — Graham Owens (@Graybags62) May 19, 2022

Is there anyone in cabinet who DOESNT break the rules? — Naomi Smith (@pimlicat) May 19, 2022

“I can put a bottle of vodka in both of my pockets and leave the supermarket without paying. Oh I’m not supposed to do that 🤣🤣🤣” N. Dorries. — Steph. #RefugeesWelcome. #NHSPay15 #GTTO (@SoftDvil) May 19, 2022

This episode of The Thick Of It is rubbish. — 🔶 Liberal & Radical Echo 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@TheLibRadEcho) May 19, 2022

