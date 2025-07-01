Punk group Bob Vylan have released a statement, saying they are being “targeted for speaking up” after Avon and Somerset Police opened an investigation into the pair.

Bob Vylan made headlines around the world over the weekend after part of their Glastonbury set featured lead vocalist Bobby Vylan chanting “Death to the IDF [Israeli Defence Force].”

READ MORE: James O’Brien perfectly sums up Glastonbury controversy

The group said: “Not the first. Not the last. Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace. Last week, it was a Palestine pressure group, the week before that it was another band.

“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal forces’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.”

“The more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction. We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last and if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up too. Free Palestine.”

Yesterday a statement from Avon and Somerset Police said they had reviewed footage and audio from the set and “decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken.”

Alongside those potential criminal proceedings, Bob Vylan have also had their American visas rescinded by the US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. It means they will be unable to go there on tour later this year.