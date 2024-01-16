Millions of Brits living overseas have regained the right to vote in UK elections today.

It is believed the change could enfranchise around 3.5 million people – nearly treble the 1.3 million votes that was the winning margin in the 2016 referendum on European Union membership.

The move comes after a change in law was approved by parliament in 2022, scrapping a previous curb on UK citizens voting if they had lived overseas for over 15 years.

It is being touted as the most significant change to the voter rolls since a 1928 law granted women equal voting rights, and a 1969 move to lower the voting age to 18 from 21.

Jane Golding, co-chair of the campaign group British in Europe, said the change in the law brought the UK in line with other major democracies which allow lifelong voting rights, including the US, France, Italy and Canada.

“Voting is a basic citizenship right regardless of where someone lives. This is a historic change to the UK franchise after years of campaigning by ourselves and others, particularly long-term campaigner Harry Shindler, who sadly died before he could use his hard-won vote,” she added.

The campaign group is partnering with the Electoral Commission to answer frequently asked questions around the issue and raise awareness overseas.

The newly eligible 3.5 million UK citizens living overseas will need to provide details of the address and time they were last registered to vote or living in Britain.

Local authorities, which are responsible for the electoral roll in their areas, must be able to verify an applicant’s identity and past connection to the area, according to the Electoral Commission.

Unlike some countries, there is no provision for in-person voting overseas and all ballots have to be cast by post or by using a proxy in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must call an election by January 2025 at the latest, and said earlier this month that his “working assumption” was to have the contest in the second half of this year.

