All-inclusive hotels line the sun-kissed shores on the southwest coast of Barbados – a popular hotspot with British holidaymakers. O2 Beach Club & Spa is among the best, blending an Ibiza-style beach club vibe with exceptional dining options, a small, serene beach, and fun, modernist rooms with ocean views. But its customer service makes the five-star hotel stand out from the crowd.

Location

The O2 Beach Club & Spa is a short walk from the buzzy St Lawrence Gap. Still, it’s also home to one of the most tranquil beaches on the island – only used by hotel guests or in-the-know locals. While taking a dip, guests regularly see sea turtles popping up for a breather. Also nearby is the lively, must-visit Oistins fish fry – less than ten minutes by car. Barbados Grantley Adams airport is about 15 minutes by taxi.

Rooms

O2 Beach Club & Spa has two towers: a modern wing with youthful interiors and an older, classically designed tower with a muted palette. Each room features a private balcony or terrace offering incredible views over the postcard-worthy Caribbean Sea or surrounding gardens. The newer building is more desirable to those without children (it’s adults-only). Suites come with bold headboards, bright floral rugs, sofas, colourful local artwork and luxurious bedding. All the gadgets you’d expect from a five-star hotel are here – a massive smart screen TV, minibar, and a desk with enviable views. Sea view rooms are worth splurging on – expect to see turtles bobbing in the ocean from your balcony. You can also check how busy the swim-up bar is, as it’s directly below.

Food and Drink

O2 Beach Club & Spa has one of the island’s finest culinary offerings – all-inclusive resorts in Barbados can be hit-and-miss regarding food options. All five restaurants have a range of quality dishes. Elements, the hotel’s main restaurant, serves buffet and a la carte options depending on the evening and has a vast, sociable bar perfect for cocktails and nightcaps.

Bluefin is more laidback and serves everything from Indian curry to poolside classics like sandwiches, pizza, and pasta (depending on the day). On the roof of the older tower, Brisa takes guests to the Mediterranean with its Spanish-influenced dishes ­– from tortilla to gazpacho. However, the cream of the crop is O2’s flagship restaurant located on the top floor of the newer wing. Oro is where guests dress up fancy for a fine dining experience. Duck and belly pork are the standout dishes, as well as the hotel’s moreish Mount Gay crème brûlée.

Staff

Regarding customer service, O2 Beach Club & Spa knocks it out of the park. Team members are a brilliant mix of warm, approachable, and assertive – always on hand to help with bags, recommendations, or to help you find your sunglasses. The lovely Shaunae on the front desk has bags of charm and will get you checked in in no time. Elsewhere, bar and waiting staff ask how your day has been and ensure you have a glass of ice-cold Banks (if that’s your tipple) on the table at all times.

Amenities

People mainly come to O2 Beach Club & Spa to relax and unwind on the beach. Find guests at one of the two Instagram-worthy swim-up bars or lounging under the resort’s bright pink parasols. The hotel also has a luxury spa, fitness center, and a range of teaser activities that aim to introduce visitors to Bajan culture, like how to make fishcakes and warrior classes. Once you’ve signed a waiver, snorkels and other water sports equipment are also available near the pool area. Babysitting services, private dining, and proposal planning are also available at additional cost.

﻿Fact Box

Address: O2 Beach Club & Spa, Dover, Christ Church, Barbados

Website: o2beachclubbarbados.com

Rooms: Rooms at O2 Beach Club & Spa are from around £535 per room per night (all-inclusive)