Mike Graham has sparred with an Insulate Britain spokesperson on air – and claimed that concrete is more sustainable than wood.

The TalkRadio host, currently covering for presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer, sparked bemusement for his interview with Insulate activist Cameron Ford – in which he quizzed the environmentalist on how “safe” his job is for the planet.

Ford – a carpenter – explained that he works for a sustainable building practice, telling Graham: “Wood is regenerative, you can grow trees. You can’t grow concrete.”

But Graham was not to be beaten, responding: “Yes you can.”

Stunned silence followed, before Graham promptly ended the one-minute interview, concluding: “That was Cameron, he grows trees, cuts them down and then makes things from them. I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people.”

Mike's interview with Insulate Britain spokesman Cameron lasts less than a minute.@Iromg | @InsulateLove pic.twitter.com/yJS7DheACq — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 26, 2021

Fact-checkers Full Fact quickly intervened, informing the public that you can not, in fact, grow concrete on trees.

Needless to say, Twitter had some thoughts.

Me, emailing Gardener’s Question Time: I’ve been watering my concrete for weeks, but it’s just not thriving, do you have any advice — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 26, 2021

…in which I learn you can "grow concrete" … what a plank https://t.co/U3mveHJP5W — Ossian Shine (@ossianshine) October 26, 2021

it’s the long pause at the 40th second which makes this an all-time classic https://t.co/tYmuURbSzS — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 26, 2021

The fact he thinks he has comfortably won this argument after saying 'you can grow concrete' and the clip is then being pushed out by the station is really quite something https://t.co/Qu9Y39H1ik — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 26, 2021

This features one of the most desperate reaches for a rise you'll see, as well as an incredible tantrum when he doesn't get one. Delicious. https://t.co/pQmED9F1i9 — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) October 26, 2021

