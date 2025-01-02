A Tesla cybertruck has exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The driver, who was inside the rented vehicle when it caught fire, died in the incident on New Year’s Day and seven other people suffered minor injuries.

Work is still underway to remove the driver’s body from the vehicle.

Tesla is owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk who has been a close ally of Trump – donating millions to his successful 2024 US election campaign.

He has since been handed a high-profile governmental position co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Commenting on the incident, Sheriff Kevin McMahill from Las Vegas police said the Tesla truck was rented in Colorado and arrived in Las Vegas at 7:30am local time (3:30pm UK time).

“It went immediately up and down Las Vegas Boulevard before immediately pulling into the Trump Towers,” he added.

Mr Mahill later said that officers are “absolutely investigating” whether the blast was connected to the attack that left at least 15 people dead in New Orleans the same day.

He added: “We’re not ruling anything out yet.”

