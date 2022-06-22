Mick Lynch accused Richard Madeley of coming up with “the most remarkable twaddle” in a blistering GMB appearance this week.
The general secretary of the RMT union hit back after he was accused of being a Marxist by the TV presenter.
He said: “I’m not a Marxist, I’m an elected official of the RMT, I’m a working-class bloke leading a trade union dispute about jobs, pay and conditions.”
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart praised Lynch for his handling of the question, suggesting others should “study his techniques.”
Elsewhere, homeless charity Streets Kitchen said that watching Lynch interviews on repeat “does wonders for the soul”.
And Martin Lewis even came out in support for the trade union man, saying he “doesn’t envy those who have to face him across the negotiating table.”
Earlier this week Lynch came to blows with Tory minister Chris Philp on Newsnight.
At one point, he resorted to repeatedly calling Philp a liar, much to the amusement of people on social media.
