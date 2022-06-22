Mick Lynch accused Richard Madeley of coming up with “the most remarkable twaddle” in a blistering GMB appearance this week.

The general secretary of the RMT union hit back after he was accused of being a Marxist by the TV presenter.

He said: “I’m not a Marxist, I’m an elected official of the RMT, I’m a working-class bloke leading a trade union dispute about jobs, pay and conditions.”

Former Tory MP Rory Stewart praised Lynch for his handling of the question, suggesting others should “study his techniques.”

Mick Lynch is proving a pretty remarkable media performer – with an uncanny knack of flustering his questioners – others should study his techniques – here and with Piers Morgan earlier https://t.co/ccY1uNtJVb — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 21, 2022

Elsewhere, homeless charity Streets Kitchen said that watching Lynch interviews on repeat “does wonders for the soul”.

Watching yesterday's Mick Lynch interviews on repeat does wonders for the soul.



Not sure they'll have him back on in a hurry 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/dz5uDNmtyx — Streets Kitchen (@streetskitchen) June 22, 2022

And Martin Lewis even came out in support for the trade union man, saying he “doesn’t envy those who have to face him across the negotiating table.”

Interesting interview. I think describing Mick Lynch as flustered is pushing it a tad. He comes across as almost scarily unflustered to me – I don't envy those who have to face him across a negotiating table. https://t.co/cHrSQ7tRpn — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 21, 2022

Earlier this week Lynch came to blows with Tory minister Chris Philp on Newsnight.

At one point, he resorted to repeatedly calling Philp a liar, much to the amusement of people on social media.

"Ordinary taxpayers are going to pay the price"



Conservative minister Chris Philp says the wage increases called for by the RMT would lead to further inflation#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/MoDCw8WzKW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 20, 2022

