TV loudmouth Piers Morgan has claimed that “the modern-day woke is a form of fascism” that risks “the end of our democratic society”.

The broadcaster says he is a “caged animal ready to be unleashed” ahead of the launch of his evening talk show.

Morgan, 57, is making his return on news channel TalkTV on Monday night with his show Piers Morgan Uncensored having already made headlines for an “explosive” interview with its first guest, former American president Donald Trump.

Speaking on Times Radio on the morning of the show’s launch, Morgan said: “I am like a caged animal ready to be unleashed. I think the show is going to be great.

“I think it fills a void in this country where people are crying out for a bit of common sense about all this woke, cancel culture nonsense.

“I’m going to be the knight in shining armour, racing to the rescue of the nation. And we start with a corker of an interview tonight where you see Donald Trump lose his rag, what’s not to love?”.

Morgan also spoke to Steven Bartlett for his podcast. He told Bartlett: “The modern woke brigade have stolen wokery and they’ve now used it as a new form of fascism”.

He added: “All the joy’s been sucked out of life by this woke brigade of, in my view, awful people who just think that life should be humourless, banterless, everything is bullying.”

“A small group of people who are very vocal and very angry about everything all the time they are driving an agenda which if we go down that road will be the end of our democratic society as we know it,” he said. “I see myself humbly as trying to defend democracy.”

