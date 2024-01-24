An interview Steve Baker gave to Sky News in 2020 has added some useful context to recent Tory meddling with the BBC.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has cited bias in the Beeb as she discussed new measures aimed at boosting confidence in the corporation’s impartiality.

The reforms, announced as part of the BBC mid-term review, would give media regular Ofcom more powers over BBC’s online services, meaning it could gain enforcement action over BBC News website articles it does not believe meet relevant broadcast standards.

Currently, the communications regulator is only able to issue an opinion, but Government recommendations say Ofcom will be given increased oversight over the BBC’s online public services, including its YouTube channel.

Asked whether she thinks the BBC is biased, Ms Frazer said: “I think that on occasion it has been biased”, citing its reporting of a hospital attack in Gaza.

Other ministers, including Huw Merriman, have backed up her position.

And judging by this resurfaced clip, there could be a good reason why!

Discussing the matter in 2020, when former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was being widely tipped to take up the position of Ofcom chief, here’s what Steve Baker had to say on the matter:

THEY'RE NOT EVEN F***** HIDING IT!

MP Steve Baker just bluntly told @SophyRidgeSky that Paul Dacre is being put in charge of OFCOM because he wants UK News to be censored by "conservatives".



I have to say it. This is some straight-up Goebbels sh**! pic.twitter.com/e6s6RjA39a — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 27, 2020

Related: Lucy Frazer praises GB News ‘balance’ after issuing warnings over BBC bias