Claims made by a pensioner on the BBC News website have been fact-checked after they were found to be misleading by social media users.

The story suggested that a 66-year-old retiree had to take out a credit card after losing the winter fuel payment after her pension pushed her £20 a week over the means-tested threshold.

“I’ve had to take out a credit card, overdraft and a credit account to be able to pay for things this winter,” Sandra told the BBC.

She added that she is now paying off her credit card account month by month which is a “direct result of losing the winter fuel allowance”.

But people have been quick to point out on social media that you have to be over the state pension age (currently 66) to receive Winter Fuel Allowance.

The person in the article is age 66 so this winter would have been the first winter she would have qualified for the welfare payment.

The lady the BBC have used for this headline is 66 years old, she never received the WFP. @ofcom need to get a grip. https://t.co/Yt2nYAGjFU — Lou Derry 🌹 (@louderry) January 23, 2025

