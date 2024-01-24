Johnny Marr has joined a long list of musicians to have shut Donald Trump down after finding out their music has been used at his campaign rallies.

The former US president won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden.

The result was a setback for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources into winning the state but finished second.

She is the last major challenger in the race after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Mr Trump.

Ms Haley intensified her criticism of the former president, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate who would usher in generational change.

And she wasn’t the only person to hit out at the former president.

The Smiths’ Johnny Marr took to X (Twitter) to express his disappointment over the usage of his former band’s songs at his campaign rallies.

Journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted that The Smiths’ “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” was being played as the pre-rally music for a Trump speech in Laconia, New Hampshire on Monday, prompting other instances of the band’s music being used coming to light.

Journalist Soo Rin Kim replied with a video clip of the song being played at a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota last year too.

Replying to Kim’s video, Marr has made it clear that he isn’t having any of it. “Ahh…right…OK,” he wrote. “I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now.”

Marr joins a very, very long list of musicians who have expressed disdain over Trump using their music, including Steven Tyler, Pharrell, Rhianna, Axl Rose, Ozzy Osborune, Prince’s estate, Queen, Brendon Urie, Tom Petty’s family, The Rolling Stones, The Village People, Linkin Park, Neil Young, Eric Burdon, John Fogerty, Phil Collins, and many more.

