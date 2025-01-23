Private Eye turned its gaze on turncoat, grovelling journalists in the latest edition of the mag, publishing a satirical apology on its front page mocking those looking to curry favour with the new president.

The fortnightly current affairs magazine, which has been edited by Ian Hislop since 1986, said that “in common with all other media organisations”, they wanted to offer Trump a full-throated apology for giving the impression that he is a “sleazy, deranged, orange-faced man-baby” in the past.

“We now realise, in the light of his return to supreme power, that he is in fact a political colossus.”

Several media outlets that have been critical of Trump in the past appear to be warming to the new president in the wake of his inauguration on Monday (20/1).

Piers Morgan, who was critical of Trump following the storming of the Capitol and his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, is among them.

In 2020, the ex-Good Morning Britain man told CNN that Trump is “failing the American people” on almost every level as the pandemic claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in the US.

He was particularly critical of the president’s performance at near-daily White House briefings, which he said he has watched “with mounting horror.”

“He’s turning these briefings into a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan, almost like a rally to him – almost like what’s more important is winning the election in November,” Morgan said.

Fast forward a few years and Morgan was playing a very different tune on social media, posting:

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on the greatest comeback in political history. A testament to your resilience, mental strength & never-give-up mentality as your enemies tried to kill you, jail you & brand you the new Hitler.

“Good luck in your 2nd term. Unity > revenge!”

He also told Lorraine that he still gets regular calls from Trump, such as this one:

