Lucy Frazer has lauded GB News for its balanced reporting as she looks to use her powers to clamp down on so-called BBC bias.

The government has unveiled new measures aimed at boosting confidence in the Beeb’s impartiality this week, with the culture secretary announcing the reforms as part of the mid-term review.

Under new reforms, media regular Ofcom will be given more powers over BBC’s online services, meaning it could gain enforcement action over BBC News website articles it does not believe meet relevant broadcast standards.

Currently, the communications regulator is only able to issue an opinion, but Government recommendations say Ofcom will be given increased oversight over the BBC’s online public services, including its YouTube channel.

Speaking to GB News, which uses former, current and often leading members of the Conservative Party to present its shows, she said the channel uses “balance across the spectrum” in its reporting, comments which have provoked widespread anger on social media.

Can you see the agenda yet Britain?



Or do you just want to be taken for idiots? pic.twitter.com/ND0gn81EXi — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 23, 2024

The comments come after Huw Merriman accused Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan of showcasing BBC ‘bias’ in a hilarious on-air blunder.

The minister also whined that a comedy show he listened to in his car was an anti-Tory “diatribe”.

He said: “So when I worked at the Department of Work and Pensions doing work on Universal Credit there was an individual there who would report on it, Neil Buchanan, who I always felt gave one side of the story and not the other side, which was the government side.”

Merriman appears to have confused the Art Attack presenter with BBC Social Affairs Correspondent Michael Buchanan who has reported on the rollout of Universal Credit.

