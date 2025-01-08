Piers Morgan has left Rupert Murdoch’s News UK to take full ownership of his YouTube channel, ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored.’

After a three-year contract with News UK, where he contributed to The Sun, New York Post, and Talk TV, Morgan will go it alone in a bid to expand his digital media presence in the US.

News UK will maintain a commercial interest through a four-year revenue-sharing agreement.

Last year, it was announced that Morgan would no longer be appearing daily on TalkTV as he focussed on the Uncensored YouTube channel.

The TV presenter cited the “explosive growth” of the YouTube channel in the past year for the digital first move, including “many millions of views for our big interviews and debates” which have generated strong revenue, making the business case for the move “not just compelling but imperative”.

He added: “It’s clear there’s a huge global demand for the content we’re making, but the commitment to a daily show at a fixed schedule, with all the editing and time sensitivities that involves, has been an increasingly unnecessary straitjacket.”

