Tory minister Huw Merriman accused Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan of showcasing BBC ‘bias’ in a hilarious on-air blunder.

The government has unveiled new measures aimed at boosting confidence in the Beeb’s impartiality this week, with culture secretary Lucy Frazer announcing the reforms as part of the mid-term review.

Under new reforms, media regular Ofcom will be given more powers over BBC’s online services, meaning it could gain enforcement action over BBC News website articles it does not believe meet relevant broadcast standards.

Currently, the communications regulator is only able to issue an opinion, but Government recommendations say Ofcom will be given increased oversight over the BBC’s online public services, including its YouTube channel.

Ministers have faced questions over which elements of the BBC they feel have bias in interviews this week, with Frazer citing reporting of a hospital attack in Gaza as a case in point.

Huw Merriman has also prompted some bewildered reactions today after he lashed out at reporting of welfare changes by Neil Buchanan – who was a kids’ TV favourite for years hosting the famous art show.

The minister also whined that a comedy show he listened to in his car was an anti-Tory “diatribe”.

He said: “So when I worked at the Department of Work and Pensions doing work on Universal Credit there was an individual there who would report on it, Neil Buchanan, who I always felt gave one side of the story and not the other side, which was the government side.”

Merriman appears to have confused the Art Attack presenter with BBC Social Affairs Correspondent Michael Buchanan who has reported on the rollout of Universal Credit.

The excruciating moment came after he was challenged by Kay Burley to give examples of bias against the BBC.

Is the #BBC biased?



Govt minister @HuwMerriman says it is



We ask for some examples#KayBurley PO pic.twitter.com/4ETcYgYnxB — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) January 23, 2024

Related: The impartiality question