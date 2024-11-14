Satirical news site The Onion has reportedly snapped up Alex Jones’s Infowars in a bankruptcy auction.

Taking to X on Thursday morning, Jones posted:

“I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the US trustee over our bankruptcy this morning and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning.

“The Connecticut democrats with The Onion newspaper bought us,” he added.

According to reports in the New York Times, The Onion plans to turn Infowars into a parody of itself, mocking “weird internet personalities” who peddle conspiracy theories and health supplements.

Jones was ordered to pay the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting $1.5 billion after he repeatedly called the Connecticut school shooting a hoax staged by “crisis actors.”

Infowars’ assets, including its social media accounts, copyrighted material and trademarks owned by parent company Free Speech Systems, were liquidated in November as a consequence, with additional Infowars assets, including studio equipment, being sold at a later auction.

Anyone was allowed to bid for the assets under the terms of the sale, whether supporters or detractors.

Related: Trump says Elon ‘won’t go home’