King Charles became the latest victim of a Led By Donkeys campaign after it was revealed that the Royal Family has been charging the RNLI to launch their boats over “Duchy” beaches.

An investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme revealed that the King and Prince William are making millions thanks to the wealth of land under their ownership.

The Duchy of Lancaster, held by the British sovereign, and the Dutchy of Cornwall, held by Prince William, hold a total of more than 5,400 leases which generate at least £50 million.

They are exempt from business taxes and used to fund the royals’ lifestyles and philanthropic work.

According to the Dispatches report – called ‘The King, The Prince and Their Secret Millions’ – the private estates have received millions of pounds of income from contracts with public bodies and charities.

This includes one 15-year deal which will see Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS hospital trust in London pay £11.4 million to store its fleet of electric ambulances in a warehouse owned by the Duchy of Lancaster.

Other sources of income include six lifeboat stations owned by the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) — a charity of which the King is patron — which have to pay £600 a year in total to use Duchy beaches in Salcombe, Sennen Cove, the Lizard, Rock, Penlee and St Mary’s.

King Charles III is a patron of the RNLI, following in the footsteps of his mother, and the RNLI frequently name boats after members of the Royal Family.

King Charles charges this RNLI lifeboat station to launch its boat because he owns the beach. And they’re not the only charity he’s rinsing



(Location: Sennen Cove, Cornwall) pic.twitter.com/7cfXmBl3i7 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 14, 2024

