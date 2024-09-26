Alex Jones broke down in tears as he was forced to confront the consequences of his own actions on his social media channels.

The US conspiracy theorist has been ordered to pay the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting $1.5 billion after he repeatedly called the Connecticut school shooting a hoax staged by “crisis actors.”

Infowars’ assets, including its social media accounts, copyrighted material and trademarks owned by parent company Free Speech Systems, will be liquidated in November as a consequence, with additional Infowars assets, including studio equipment, being sold at a later auction.

Anyone can bid for Infowars’ assets under the terms of the sale, whether supporters or detractors.

“It’s very cut and dry that the assets of Free Speech Systems, the website, the equipment, the shopping cart, all that, can be sold,” Jones said recently on a show.

“And they know full well that there are a bunch of patriot buyers, and then the operation can ease on.”

But he acknowledged it had been a “hard fight” as he broke down in a social media broadcast which has gone viral on social media.

Here’s conspiracy theory addled gobshite Alex Jones sobbing because his Infowars channel is getting auctioned off to pay the families of the Sandyhook mass shooting for his claims it was a false flag operation



Cry morepic.twitter.com/FLFDbPtuIr — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) September 25, 2024

Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for Sandy Hook families, has called the judge’s auction order “a significant step forward” in holding Jones to account for his lies.

“Alex Jones will no longer own or control the company he built,” Mattei said in a statement Tuesday. “This brings the families closer to their goal of holding him accountable for the harm he has caused.”

