Donald Trump says Elon Musk “won’t go home” as the billionaire continues to try to exert his influence over the president-elect.

The Tesla owner was named co-chair of the new Department of Government Efficiency on Tuesday and will lead the agency alongside former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The agency will operate “outside of government,’ the president-elect declared.

According to reports, Musk is spending “nearly every day” with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He has been spotted dining with him on the patio and joining him on the golf course, even though he doesn’t play the sport.

Elon Musk "has been seen at Mar-a-Lago nearly every single day since Donald Trump won, dining with him on the patio at times" and "weighing in on staffing decisions, making clear his preference for certain roles," @kaitlancollins reports pic.twitter.com/iIueEaP7mi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 11, 2024

On Wednesday, Trump acknowledged the influential billionaire’s current good standing during a meeting with Republican leaders in Washington DC.

“Elon won’t go home,” Trump joked to the House Republicans conference. “I can’t get rid of him, at least until I don’t like him.”

Tech journalist Kara Swisher told CNN on Sunday morning that Trump insiders were confused and unnerved by the extent of Musk’s influence.

“He definitely inserts himself all the time; that’s his style. That’s why he’s just suddenly shown up there like the guest that wouldn’t leave,” she said.

“I’ve heard from Trump people calling me saying, ‘oh wow, this is odd,’” she added. “And I’m like yeah it is, you’ll see much more of it.

