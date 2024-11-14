Nigel Farage was kind enough to grace old Blighty with his presence this week after enjoying another extended stay in the US.

The Reform UK leader jetted back to Britain after Donald Trump swept to power in the US election and called on Sir Keir Starmer to patch up ties with the president-elect.

Responding to his question during PMQs, Starmer said: “I’m glad to see him making a rare appearance back here in Britain.

“I was half expecting to see him on the immigration statistics.”

Keir Starmer 1 Nigel Farage 0 pic.twitter.com/Co7wSaOvWc — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 13, 2024

Reform UK has been on the receiving end of roasts elsewhere, too, with a nativity scene cast in their image doing the rounds on social media.

The festive picture features no unmarried mothers, no Middle Eastern people, no refugees, no people seeking emergency accommodation and definitely no wise men.

Which I think we can all agree is pretty fitting!

Hey @reformparty_uk … you’re not really Christian are you? pic.twitter.com/m4UQ2Bi62S — Sir 2Tone 🎶 (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) November 13, 2024

