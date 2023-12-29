Piers Morgan was given a response for the ages after he put OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke under the spotlight over her career choices.

Brooke, who is reported to be worth around £2million and has a serious penchant for sports cars, appeared on TalkTV to discuss her work as an adult influencer.

Hailing from Surrey, Brooke has amassed a social media following of millions of people on TikTok and Instagram.

She has also become a serious prospect in the influencer boxing field, winning an impressive three bouts against fellow female fighters.

An interview she did with Morgan in June this year has been doing the rounds after she gave an epic response to questions about what her kids (she doesn’t have any yet) would make of what she gets up to online.

Watch the clip in full below: