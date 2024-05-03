The Prime Minister knew his party would be up against it in this latest round of Local Elections – but the scale of Conservative humiliation is now approaching ‘worst case scenario’ territory for Rishi Sunak and his Parliamentary colleagues.

Labour take control of region including Rishi Sunak’s constituency

The Tories have already lost hundreds of council seats after the polls opened on Thursday. Dozens more regions are yet to declare, and if these results are anything to go by, the PM will be scrambling for support when the General Election rolls round.

Last month, we reported that Sunak’s seat in Richmond, North Yorkshire, had become a ‘hyper-marginal’, with only a few percentage points in a large-scale opinion poll separating him from a Labour challenger.

North Yorkshire Mayor Election – Tories surprised by Labour victory

On Friday afternoon, the North Yorkshire Council declared a Labour victory in the inaugural Mayoral Election for the region, revealing that David Skaith would take on the mantle – and preside over a territory that includes Sunak’s backyard.

David Skaith (Labour) has been elected as the first mayor of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority with 66,761 votes.



View the full results at: https://t.co/uknpw64jql#LocalElections2024 @AEA_Elections pic.twitter.com/w4atHduCQu — North Yorkshire Council (@northyorksc) May 3, 2024

Rishi Sunak’s seat to function under Labour Mayor

As you’d expect, Labour have been quick to laud it over their Conservative counterparts. The party has been pleasantly surprised by this victory, with one source declaring it a ‘truly historic moment’ in British politics.

Keir Mather, the MP for Selby and Ainstey who had campaigned alongside Skaith, has echoed those sentiments. He praised voters for ‘choosing a fresh start’, and stated that the incoming Mayor would prioritise securing ‘jobs and investment’ for the area.

“Voters across North Yorkshire have made history, electing Labour’s David Skaith as Mayor. From Selby to Richmond, people chose a fresh start for our county. I can’t wait to work with David to deliver the jobs & investment our area needs.” | Keir Mather