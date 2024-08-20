Former Tory deputy chair Jonathan Gullis has found a new role after losing his seat.

The out-of-work ex-MP is listed on the notice board at TalkTV headquarters, where he’ll be hosting Kevin O’Sullivan’s show for the first time this Friday from 7 pm to 10 pm, according to Guido reports.

Gullis won Stoke North in the 2019 general election as the so-called Red Wall crumbled across the North and Midlands.

It was the first time Labour had lost the seat since it was created in 1950.

But it proved to be a short stint for Gullis, who lost his 6,286 majority picked up under the Boris Johnson administration in July.

Earlier this year Gullis was spotted campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer which prompted allegations of hypocrisy from Labour.

Gullis previously described drug dealers and those committing anti-social behaviour in his area as “savages”, “scroats” and “scumbags” in a video filmed in his constituency.

In other bizarre moments during his tenure, he claimed he’d been forced put ‘bulletproof clingfilm’ on his home amid safety concerns and told a Post Office inquiry that he hadn’t watched the recent ITV drama because he’d been too busy watching Paw Patrol.

