Jonathan Gullis has lost his seat of Stoke-on-Trent North.

The Deputy Tory Chairman won the seat in the 2019 general election as the so-called Red Wall crumbled across the North and Midlands.

It was the first time Labour had lost the seat since it was created in 1950.

But it has proven to be a short stint for Gullis, who has lost his 6,286 majority picked up under the Boris Johnson administration.

Earlier this year Gullis was spotted campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer which prompted allegations of hypocrisy from Labour.

Gullis previously described drug dealers and those committing anti-social behaviour in his area as “savages”, “scroats” and “scumbags” in a video filmed in his constituency.

In other bizarre moments during his tenure, he claimed he’d been forced put ‘bulletproof clingfilm’ on his home amid safety concerns and told a Post Office inquiry that he hadn’t watched the recent ITV drama because he’d been too busy watching Paw Patrol.

