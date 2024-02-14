Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis says he’s had to resort to extreme measures to keep his family safe at home.

The MP for Stoke North has put “bulletproof clingfilm” on the windows of his house and panic alarms in his bedroom amid heightened security fears.

Speaking to GB News, Gullis, said MPs “shouldn’t have to live like that”.

Good to know Trotter’s Independent Traders are still going strong.



Selling an MP “bulletproof clingfilm”, amazing, can’t wait for this year’s Christmas special 🤡 pic.twitter.com/CsjEVbS1zO — Dan Howells (@LebellEspirit) February 14, 2024

He cited fellow Tory Tobias Ellwood, whose home was surrounded by pro-Palestine protesters this week, and Mike Freer, who announced he is standing down after a string of threats and assaults.

He previously revealed several MPs wear stab proof vests because of the dangers they face.

Gullis added: “MPs can be contacted via email or via phone. They have surgeries that people can attend. We have social media accounts that people can leave comments on. I literally do street surgeries where I send letters to random households to say if you want me to knock on your door, shove this in the window.

“Anyone in my community can challenge me. But if you dare come near my house, believe me if the police aren’t going to take action, I’ll take action into my own hands.”

He went on: “I’m not having my three year old daughter, my two year old son and my fiancée put in danger because a bunch of thugs want to turn up outside my house and intimidate.

“My children and my fiancée should not fall victim to the fact that I happen to be the MP and that I have a certain view, which by the way, may not be shared in my own household.”

"We asked 100 people to name something bullet-proof.

You said cling film….." https://t.co/FmjvOMApig pic.twitter.com/UHarTk3Zn2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 14, 2024

Related: George Galloway Russia tweet comes back to haunt him