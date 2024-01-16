Jonathan Gullis admitted he has not watched the ITV drama that catapulted the Horizon scandal into the public domain – right in the middle of the inquiry that was prompted by the show.

Post Office and Fujitsu bosses have faced a grilling by MPs on the Horizon scandal in parliament today.

The Commons’ Business and Trade Committee examined what more can be done to deliver compensation for victims of what has been labelled one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, and Paul Patterson, Europe director at Fujitsu, both made appearances.

But in a rather embarrassing admission, Gullis, one of the Tory MPs drilling Read and Patterson, revealed he had not watched Mr Bates vs The Post Office on ITV, and had been made to watch Paw Patrol with his young children instead, much to the amusement of those in the sitting.

Good to see we have our best representatives over this, isn’t it!

