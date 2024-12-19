GB News says Brits are turning woke on sleep – because they’re going to bed earlier.

The right-wing news channel, which has claimed steam trains are being cancelled in the past, took aim at modern sleep patterns after it was revealed people are ditching late nights in favour of a good night’s sleep.

New data from Virgin Media O2 shows people are switching off their devices 20 minutes earlier than they did in 2020, implementing their so-called digital wind-down at 9.20pm in a sure sign that the country has gone woke on bedtime.

Worst of all, the study suggests there is a “growing awareness of sleep’s importance”, GBeebies note, which is a truly horrifying thought.

“The data indicates that UK residents are not just sleeping earlier, but also rising earlier than before”.

Winston Churchill will be rolling in his grave!

