You can buy a Christmas dinner for someone facing homelessness this year through Just Eat.

The delivery app have joined forces this year with Soup Kitchen London to launch a ‘homeless delivery’, allowing the public to order a dinner through the app that funds a hot meal for someone in need this Christmas.

Soup Kitchen London believe that everyone deserves a hot Christmas dinner, driving the ‘Homeless Delivery’ initiative that encourages the public to make a difference to those facing challenging times this festive season.

According to the charity, demand for its daily services has significantly increased due to rising inflation and the soaring cost of living crisis. These challenges make Soup Kitchen London’s work during the festive period more essential than ever.

Along with the ‘meal’, customers can also find the ‘sides’ menu where you can donate extra care that goes beyond a hot meal, such as mental health support and clothing to keep them warm.

Soup Kitchen & Just Eat believe that if we all come together, we can make a life-changing difference to those facing difficulty and hardship at this time of year.

Earlier this year, analysis from the Financial Times found that one in every 200 households in the UK is experiencing homelessness. This means the UK has the highest rate of homelessness in the developed world.

Official statistics released earlier this year showed that 58,370 households contacted their local authority for support after being threatened with homelessness or losing their home in 2023-24, up more than 10% in a year. Of these, 324,990 were assessed as homeless.

According to Soup Kitchen London, there were almost 12,000 rough sleepers on the streets of the capital in 20223 and 2024.

Just Eat UK and Ireland marketing director Andrew Cocker said: “We know Christmas can be especially tough for the homeless and vulnerable, so we’re grateful that we’re able to partner with Soup Kitchen to launch this important initiative, enabling our customers to support those in need in their London communities over the holidays.”

Soup Kitchen London director Alex Brown added: “Thanks to the generosity of others, we can provide a warm, festive Christmas meal for our homeless friends, offering them a simple moment of joy and a sense of belonging during the holiday season.

“Together, we’re making a meaningful difference to the hundreds of people we’ll serve this Christmas at Soup Kitchen London.”

You can find the Soup Kitchen London menu by clicking here.

