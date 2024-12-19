Average water bills in England and Wales are set to soar by 36 per cent over the next five years – with some areas seeing bills rise by 53 per cent.

Regulator Ofwat announced the price rises ahead of Christmas after suggesting in July that bills would rise by an average of just 21 per cent up to 2030.

It comes following another year of sewage spills and financial mismanagement which continues to plague Britain’s privatised water industry.

Who will pay the most?

Customers using Southern Water are set to see the biggest rise in their bills with a 53 per cent hike.

The company had sought an increase of 83 per cent.

Thames Water customers are also set to pay much more, with bills becoming 35 per cent more expensive.

It’s below the 53 per cent requested by the utility.

By 2030 a typical annual water bill will be £588, it has been revealed, with Dwr Cymru customers paying the most with an average annual bill of £645.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said, “We recognise it is a difficult time for many, and we are acutely aware of the impact that bill increases will have for some customers. That is why it is vital that companies are stepping up their support for customers who struggle to pay.

“We have robustly examined all funding requests to make sure they provide value for money and deliver real improvements while ensuring the sector can attract the levels of investment it needs to meet environmental requirements.”

