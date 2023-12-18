Brian Cox wrapped up the final episode of Newsnight of the year in spectacular fashion as he brought Logan Roy back from the dead.

The Succession star appeared on the show with Kirsty Wark, who couldn’t help but ask him to return to his iconic persona at the end of the show.

Looking straight down the lens, the 77-year-old said: “That’s all for tonight from Newsnight. We’ll be back in January.

“I hope you have an amazing festive season wherever you are and whatever you’re doing. And now, just… f*** off.”

Brian was highly praised for his role as Logan Roy in Succession, which ran from 2018 until earlier this year. He went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama series for it.

Eyes were all on the drama when it came to a close this year. The show followed the Roy family, including power-hungry Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong.

The final season saw the Roy siblings, also including eldest Connor (Alan Ruck), strong-minded Shiv (Sarah Snook) and youngest Roman (Kieran Culkin), battling for the top spot in the family’s media business. Brian’s character Logan died earlier in the season, sending his children into a tailspin.

By the end of it, none of the Roy siblings were appointed as CEO. Instead, Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) came out on top.

