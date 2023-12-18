A ‘priceless’ voiceover of Michelle Mone’s shocker of an interview with the BBC has garnered over a million views in 24 hours.

Mone discovered first-hand that giving a TV interview when you’re accused of serious wrongdoing doesn’t always turn the tide of public sentiment in your favour on Sunday, something she could have learned from a certain member of the Royal Family.

The Tory peer was given a rough ride by Laura Kuenssberg, but was then riotously hounded by studio guests after the interview played, including Susanna Reid who had this to say:

“She thinks she’s the victim? There is a reason she has press intrusion, she’s facing allegations of wrongdoing. It’s remarkable, she doesn’t see how sensitive this issue is. PPE was desperately needed. She’s in the House of Lords, making millions off desperation.” | Susanna Reid

A hilarious voiceover from Janey Godley has also gone viral since the interview aired.

The comedian, who became a household name during the pandemic for her tongue-in-cheek versions of Nicola Sturgeon’s daily Covid briefings, took aim at the (formerly) Tory peer on Sunday.

She said: “At the end of the day, Michael Gove told me, go ahead Michelle, weigh in hen, get yourself some cash. So, I just absolutely profiteered on the PPE.

“Then I said the company wasnae mine, and the company was mine, I know I lied about that but that’s just a wee lie at the end of the day.

“I mean, I have managed to keep the money but it’s no my money, it’s his money [husband Doug Barrowman] and you know, I’m good at putting it off shore.”

Godley then takes over doing Barrowman: “Aye, she’s brilliant at hiding money, so she is.”

Watch the clip in full below:

