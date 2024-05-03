Labour’s stronghold in Longsight has been shaken as Deputy Leader Luthfur Rahman loses his seat to the Workers Party of Britain in a tense electoral battle, placing the Gaza conflict at the forefront of campaign discussions.

BREAKING: Manchester council deputy leader Luthfur Rahman (Labour) has lost his Longsight ward seat to the Workers Party's Shabaz Sarwar. Here's the moment of declaration. #GMElects24 #LocalElections2024



George Galloway’s party’s strategic approach, treating the Manchester ward election akin to a parliamentary by-election, has led to this surprising upset. Galloway, buoyed by previous successes in Rochdale, has fielded candidates across Greater Manchester, including six in Manchester itself.

The loss of the deputy leader in Longsight, a traditionally safe Labour seat, deals a significant blow to the party, which has long enjoyed a comfortable majority at the town hall. The Workers Party now sets its sights on unseating Labour’s deputy leader in Bury, with results for the Redvales ward still pending.

I love these men like brothers. Councillor Shahbaz Sarwar (Longsight) ⁦@ManCityCouncil⁩ and Abubakr Sarwar. Manchester is our capital city, Cock of the North. ⁦@WorkersPartyGB⁩ pic.twitter.com/zOYpEzdx1x — George Galloway MP (@georgegalloway) May 3, 2024

Councillor Rahman, first elected in 2008, had aspirations to lead Manchester council but narrowly lost to Burnage councillor Bev Craig. His defeat in Longsight sees Workers Party candidate Shahbaz Sarwar emerge victorious by a margin of 185 votes, with both candidates prominently featuring the Palestinian flag in their campaigns.

Reflecting on his win, Sarwar acknowledges the dual impact of global and local issues, emphasising Labour’s need to address humanitarian concerns and tackle local neglect.

The Gaza conflict and criticism of Labour’s stance on it have reverberated across Greater Manchester, influencing voter sentiment in various areas. In Oldham, Labour’s majority has been eroded, losing five seats to independent candidates. In Bolton, Labour’s loss in areas with high Muslim populations undermines its chances of securing a majority. Similarly, in Tameside’s St Peter’s ward, an independent candidate sporting the Palestinian flag’s colors clinched victory over Labour.

As Manchester grapples with the fallout from these elections, both major parties face challenges in navigating the complex interplay of global and local issues impacting voter sentiment.

