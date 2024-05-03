Andrea Leadsom didn’t take kindly to suggestions from Jo Coburn that Ben Houchen won the West Midland’s election by distancing himself from the Tory brand on Politics Live.

The MP appeared on the BBC amid heavy losses for her party in the local elections, with hundreds of seats switching hands in an eventful night.

Experts have warned the Conservatives could be on course to lose 500 seats in what could be their worst showing in 40 years.

But the party retained the Tees Valley mayoralty, with Lord Ben Houchen being re-elected.

Lord Houchen’s victory provided a much-needed boost for Mr Sunak, although Labour said he ran as a “pseudo-independent”, distancing himself from the Prime Minister, and pointed to the large swing in its favour.

Defending her party on Politics Live, Leadsom appeared to lose her calm as Jo Coburn probed her on Houchen’s win.



