The Daily Mail has dedicated a remarkable 19 pages to the newly-released Harry & Meghan docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.

Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple’s tell-all Netflix documentary.

In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.

Conservative MP Bob Seely said there is a “political issue” with Harry’s comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than two years ago.

Seely said he plans to bring forward proposed legislation that could eventually strip the couple of their royal titles.

But his ire was nothing compared to the Daily Mail’s coverage.

The right-wing newspaper dedicated no less than 20 per cent of its 96 pages to it, and the reaction on social media has blown up!

Today's UK Daily Mail has 19 outraged pages on Harry & Meghan in a 96-page paper, that's 20pc of the entire edition and as 18 pages are adverts it is actually 25pc of the available news hole. Triples all round at @netflix 🍾🥂🍾 — David Yelland (@davidyelland) December 9, 2022

TOMORROW in The Mail on Saturday:



"Will Harry and Meghan never shut up? And aren't ya sick of them? More on pages 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 – 42." — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 8, 2022

Daily Mail: the Harry and Meghan Netflix series is such an outrage we have decided not to cover it.

Except on pages: 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26, 27…ad infinitum https://t.co/iKsdaTnwrw — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) December 9, 2022

'Weapons-grade narcissism and a Biblical level of betrayal'. Read Sarah Vine @WestminsterWAG on #PrinceHarry and #Meghan's #Netflix trailer in the Daily Mail on Friday or now via @mailplus #royal https://t.co/zqmOcafh8v — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) December 1, 2022

Related: Elevenses: You Are What You Say You Are