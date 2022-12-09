In Bishop Auckland on Thursday, during Question Time, former SNP deputy leader Stewart Hosie lashed out at the effect of Brexit on staffing levels in the NHS.
Figures from NHS England show 7.2 million people were waiting to start routine treatment at the end of October, up from 7.1 million in September and the highest number since records began in August 2007. This is mostly due to staff shortages.
The Dundee East MP fumed that “maybe if we hadn’t shut our borders” fewer NHS staff from overseas would have gone home meaning there would be fewer unfilled vacancies across the health service.
